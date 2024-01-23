Salman Khan to Karan Johar : Shocking fees of Indian TV hosts
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who has been linked to Bigg Boss, India's most popular reality show, is reportedly the most paid TV personality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman reportedly received Rs 2.5 crore for each episode from seasons four through six of the show, according to a report .
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
During the 11th season of the show, the actor received Rs 11 crore each episode. He allegedly charged Rs 13 crore a week for Bigg Boss 13. Salman allegedly charged Rs 20 crore for each episode of season 14.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Sharma charged 50,000 per episode, according to some reports.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are to be believed, then Raghav Juyal took 3-4 lakhs per episode for hosting Dance Plus.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Some reports also suggest that Kapil Sharma charges around 50 lakhs per episode for his TV show.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan might have charged a huge amount of 130 crores for Bigg Boss.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Allegedly, Karan Johar charges 2 crores per episode for Koffee with Karan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rohit Shetty to Ali Abbas Zafar: Top 10 directors who will set box office on fire in 2024