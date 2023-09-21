Samar in Anupamaa and more characters 'killed' in top TV shows for TRPs

Samar in Anupamaa, Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and more heartbreaking deaths of Indian TV that left audieneces shattered.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Most heartbreaking deaths on TV

The makers of your favourite TV shows left audiences shocked with death tracks.

Samar - Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode, Samar will be shown dead and Anuj Kapadia will be held responsible.

Akshara - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain

Akshara's accident track made audiences heartbroken.

Shorvari - Dil Se Dil Tak

Shorvari met with an accident and her death track left the show's followers teary-eyed.

Mihir - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Mihir's sudden death in the show led to protests and marches.

Mr Bajaj and Anurag Basu - Kasauti Zindagi Kay

These loved characters' deaths made the audiences cry.

Santoshi - Santoshi Maa

Santoshi got killed by Upasana Singh's character.

Kunj - Tashan-e-Ishq

His character is shown dead after he consummates his marriage with Twinkle.

Ritik and Shivanya - Naagin

Yamini killed both Ritik and Shivanya and left fans crying their hearts out.

Yuvraj - Suhani Si Ek Ladki

His death track left audiences shocked.

