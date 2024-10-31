Samridhii Shukla, Shaheer Sheikh and more popular TV stars of the week
Sanskruti Nemane
| Oct 31, 2024
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly has again topped the list of most popular TV stars of the week. The data has been shared by Gossips TV.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla is in the second place again. Abhira's pregnancy track has grabbed all the attention.
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena has grabbed the third spot this week. He is ruling the Bigg Boss 18 house and is also the God of Time now.
Durga actress Pranali Rathod is the fourth place. She has been a part of this list since a long time.
Shaheer Sheikh is in this list of popular TV stars. His film Do Patti is streaming on Netflix and hence, he is the most talked about one right now.
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Avinash Mishra has been ruling. He is every where on social media and is one of the top performers on the show.
Just after Avinash is his Bigg Boss 18 rival Karanveer Mehra. Avinash Vs Karanveer is the hot topic in Bigg Boss 18.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Bhavika Sharma is eighth in this list.
Bigg Boss 18's Chaahat Pandey is also in the news. She also had many ugly fights with Avinash this week.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Rohit Purohit is in the tenth place this week. He too has impressed the audience with his charming looks as Armaan Poddar.
