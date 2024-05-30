Samridhii Shukla to Rupali Ganguly, Top 10 TV actors of the week
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 30, 2024
Shakti Arora known for his role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shakti Arora has captured viewers' attention with his compelling performance.
Samridhii Shukla starring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Samridhii Shukla's portrayal has been a major talking point among fans and critics.
Rupali Ganguly, the lead in Anupamaa, she continues to dominate the TRP charts and social media discussions with her powerful performances.
Fahmaan Khan starring in Krishna Mohini has garnered a lot of buzz for his role, drawing praise for his screen presence.
Sumbul Touqeer known for her role in Kavya, she is well known for her dedication to the character.
Bhavika Sharma Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a significant contributor to the show's success.
Ankit Gupta starring in Maati Se Bandhi Dor has generated buzz with his charismatic performance, making him one of the most talked-about actors.
Jennifer Winget in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani continues to be a favorite among fans.
Gaurav Khanna who is also part of Anupamaa, his chemistry with Rupali Ganguly keep viewers engaged and talking.
Kanwar Dhillon plays a key role in Udne Ki Aasha and has made a significant impact with his performance.
