Sanaya Irani and Parth Samthaan’s song Dholna was released a couple of hours ago. Fans were pleasantly surprised by the song. They found references to Disney’s Tangled in the MV.Source: Bollywood
The story of Dholna follows with Sanaya running away from her engagement. She meets Parth who’s a traveller and he helps her move on with life.Source: Bollywood
One thing that everyone is talking about is how good Parth Samthaan and Sanaya Irani looked together. Their chemistry is winning hearts. And guess what, fans want to see them together again.Source: Bollywood
It had been a long time since Sanaya Irani was seen in a music video or on screens. Needless to say, she won hearts as Sanaya in Dholna MV. From her expressions to her looks, fans loved it.Source: Bollywood
Parth Samthaan fans are super stoked too. He aced it with his expressions in the MV. Parth doesn’t have a lot of dialogue. And his expressions steal the show.Source: Bollywood
Fans have noted the similarities between Sanaya Irani and Parth Samthaan Dholna and Rapunzel and Flynn aka Eugene’s Tangled. Especially the lanterns scenes.Source: Bollywood
To be honest, Sanaya is a kinda damsel in distress in the video whereas Parth does give out the vibes of a hippie on loose though not wanted for treason. Sanaya as Rapunzel and Parth as Flynn are perfect, no?Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!