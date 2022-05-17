Which TV show character has won hearts? Let's check out...Source: Bollywood
Rupali Ganguly has topped the chart yet again. She is just perfect as Anu.Source: Bollywood
Dilip Joshi is a veteran as he has worked on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the last 14 years...Source: Bollywood
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh has climbed a spot, especially after the romance track of SaiRat.Source: Bollywood
Shivangi Joshi is no longer a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but the actress' character is the most loved one of all time...Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Arya's character from Kundali Bhagya has maintained her spot on number 5.Source: Bollywood
Sangita Ghosh's character from Swaran Ghar is the new entrant on the list...Source: Bollywood
Yesha Rughani's character from Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is another new entrant for the month of April...Source: Bollywood
