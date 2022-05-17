Most popular TV character

Which TV show character has won hearts? Let's check out...

Shivani Pawaskar

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly has topped the chart yet again. She is just perfect as Anu.

Jethalal

Dilip Joshi is a veteran as he has worked on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the last 14 years...

Sai

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh has climbed a spot, especially after the romance track of SaiRat.

Naira

Shivangi Joshi is no longer a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but the actress' character is the most loved one of all time...

Preeta

Shraddha Arya's character from Kundali Bhagya has maintained her spot on number 5.

Swaran

Sangita Ghosh's character from Swaran Ghar is the new entrant on the list...

Gungun

Yesha Rughani's character from Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is another new entrant for the month of April...

