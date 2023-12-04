Secret of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai diva Samridhi Shukla’s good looks revealed

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023

Samridhi Shukla, popularly known as Abhira from the famous TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, loves to workout and eat healthy.

As an actress, she loves to take care of her body and tries to maintain calmness and mental balance.

She starts her day with a morning jog and loves to take Vitamin D from the sunlight.

She tries to maintain her mental peace by practicing Yoga and Exercising for some time.

Samridhi is particular about what she eats. Therefore, she maintains a healthy diet by eating fruits and drinking juices throughout the day.

To stay fit, she prefers homemade food and avoids eating from outside.

As a fitness freak, her go to drink is green tea which keeps her hydrated and helps her body detox.

She enjoys trying different dishes and her favourite type of food will be the one which is spicy.

