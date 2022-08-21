Urfi Javed's fashion sense is something that's become a daily hot topic of discussion, and it's no secret that her her idiosyncratic attires draw as much wonder as they do brickbats from trolls, and at times, even from her fellow TV actresses. There have been times though when Uorfi Javed ditched her regular style to actually go regular and really left us stunned. Take this time for one when she went totally ethnic, palu over her head et all, and still looked amazing. Check out the instances below:Source: Bollywood
Doesn't Urfi look absolutely gorgeous in this fashionable yet very normal saree?Source: Bollywood
Yes, Urfi Javed has worn co-ords, but they're of the kind worn by most fashionable people.Source: Bollywood
Another example of just how good Uorfi Javed can look in causal clothing.Source: Bollywood
And this mini-dress looks just as sexy on Uorfi, too, and though it a tad over-the-top, it's hardly anything like she usually wears.Source: Bollywood
Another example of just how good Uorfi Javed can look in causal clothing.Source: Bollywood
Another instance of Uorfi slaying it in a very fashionable albeit very normal saree.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!