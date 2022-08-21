When Urfi Javed dressed like everybody else

Urfi Javed's fashion sense is something that's become a daily hot topic of discussion, and it's no secret that her her idiosyncratic attires draw as much wonder as they do brickbats from trolls, and at times, even from her fellow TV actresses. There have been times though when Uorfi Javed ditched her regular style to actually go regular and really left us stunned. Take this time for one when she went totally ethnic, palu over her head et all, and still looked amazing. Check out the instances below:

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Urfi in regular saree

Doesn't Urfi look absolutely gorgeous in this fashionable yet very normal saree?

Source: Bollywood

Urfi Javed in casual co-ords

Yes, Urfi Javed has worn co-ords, but they're of the kind worn by most fashionable people.

Source: Bollywood

Uorfi Javed in casual shorts and tee

Another example of just how good Uorfi Javed can look in causal clothing.

Source: Bollywood

Uorfi in mini-dress

And this mini-dress looks just as sexy on Uorfi, too, and though it a tad over-the-top, it's hardly anything like she usually wears.

Source: Bollywood

Uorfi Javed in casual shorts and tee

Another example of just how good Uorfi Javed can look in causal clothing.

Source: Bollywood

Uorfi in another regular saree

Another instance of Uorfi slaying it in a very fashionable albeit very normal saree.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Archies beauty Khushi Kapoor sets internet ablaze as she flaunts mid-riff in hot photoshoot

 Find Out More