Top 10 Tv stars and their lesser known spouses
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2023
Nakuul Mehta of Ishqbaaz fame is married to singer Jankee Parekh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaheer Sheikh married Ruchikaa Kapoor who was the head of Marketing and Branding for Balaji Telefilms and studied at Jai Hind College.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Bijlani is married to Neha Swami. They reportedly dated for eight years and had met at a friend's party.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barun Sobti married Pashmeen Manchanda who was his childhood friend. They have been in love since class nine reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Diya Aur Baati Hum star Anas Rashid had an arranged marriage with Heena Iqbal who is reportedly 14 years younger.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Iqbal Khan married Sneha Chhabra whom he met at Hyderabad for a shooting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hussain Kuwajerwala met wife Tina Kuwajerwala on Nach Baliye. They were winners of the second season and also hosted third season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijayendra Kumeria, Naagin 4 star is married to Preeti Bhatia who was with Jet Airways.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rannvijay Singha married Priyanka Vohra who is from London on April 14, 2014.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiku Sharda's wife Priyanka Sharda was seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jiah Khan suicide case verdict: Complete timeline
Find Out More