Top 10 Tv stars and their lesser known spouses

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2023

Nakuul Mehta of Ishqbaaz fame is married to singer Jankee Parekh.

Shaheer Sheikh married Ruchikaa Kapoor who was the head of Marketing and Branding for Balaji Telefilms and studied at Jai Hind College.

Arjun Bijlani is married to Neha Swami. They reportedly dated for eight years and had met at a friend's party.

Barun Sobti married Pashmeen Manchanda who was his childhood friend. They have been in love since class nine reportedly.

Diya Aur Baati Hum star Anas Rashid had an arranged marriage with Heena Iqbal who is reportedly 14 years younger.

Iqbal Khan married Sneha Chhabra whom he met at Hyderabad for a shooting.

Hussain Kuwajerwala met wife Tina Kuwajerwala on Nach Baliye. They were winners of the second season and also hosted third season.

Vijayendra Kumeria, Naagin 4 star is married to Preeti Bhatia who was with Jet Airways.

Rannvijay Singha married Priyanka Vohra who is from London on April 14, 2014.

Kiku Sharda's wife Priyanka Sharda was seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6.

