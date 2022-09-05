Hola friends, let's have a look at the list of celebs who've talked about being jobless. From Shaheer Sheikh to Nia Sharma and more have made it to the list.Source: Bollywood
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi revealed that he was jobless for a year before getting the offer to play Jethalal in the show.Source: Bollywood
Maniesh Paul is currently hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor and host revealed once that during his initial days, he didn't have a job for a year and was also homeless.Source: Bollywood
Currently seen as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nia Sharma also revealed she was jobless once. It was after her show Ek Hazaaron Mein meri Behna Hai went off air.Source: Bollywood
Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Reem Shaikh revealed that she didn't have any work after her stint in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.Source: Bollywood
Popular TV and Bollywood actor Ronit Roy who was last seen in Liger recently revealed he had turned alcoholic when he was jobless for about 4 years.Source: Bollywood
One of the most loved TV actors Shaheer Sheikh revealed that he was jobless for a year. He took up photography during that time.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss fame Shardul Pandit shared that he was jobless and without money. He said that Karan Patel and Ankita had helped him out. Shardul is currently seen in Channa Mereya.Source: Bollywood
The Kapil Sharma Show beauty Sumona Chakravarti also shared about being jobless once. Sumona is returning as Kapil's onscreen wife in the new season of the show.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!