TV stars work their butts off given how much more hectic their shooting schedules are as compared to that of movies. So, they do deserve to pamper themselves, and that’s exactly what these TV celebs have done by shelling out on supremely expensive, high-end luxury cars.Source: Bollywood
Shaheer Sheikh is the proud owner of a Mercedes Benz C-Class Cabriolet worth ₹70 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Rashami Desai is the proud owner of a swanky, luxurious BMW car.Source: Bollywood
Shvangi Joshi is the proud owner of a Jaguar XF model worth ₹45 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Kapil Sharma owns three luxury cars – a Volvo X30, a Range Rover and a Mercedes S350.Source: Bollywood
Bharti Singh is the proud owner of a BMW X7 worth ₹95.84 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Ronit Roy is the proud owner of an Audi R8 Spyder V10 worth ₹2.30 crore.Source: Bollywood
Ram Kapoor is the proud owner of a Porsche 911 Carrera S worth ₹1.82 crore.Source: Bollywood
Shweta Tiwari is the proud owner of a BMW 7 series worth ₹1.38 crore.Source: Bollywood
Monalisa is the proud owner of a swanky, luxurious Audi Q3.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!