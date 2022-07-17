TV stars and their expensive cars

TV stars work their butts off given how much more hectic their shooting schedules are as compared to that of movies. So, they do deserve to pamper themselves, and that’s exactly what these TV celebs have done by shelling out on supremely expensive, high-end luxury cars.

Shaheer Sheikh's Mercedes Benz

Shaheer Sheikh is the proud owner of a Mercedes Benz C-Class Cabriolet worth ₹70 lakh.

Rashami Desai's BMW

Rashami Desai is the proud owner of a swanky, luxurious BMW car.

Shvangi Joshi's Jaguar

Shvangi Joshi is the proud owner of a Jaguar XF model worth ₹45 lakh.

Kapil Sharma’s Range Rover

Kapil Sharma owns three luxury cars – a Volvo X30, a Range Rover and a Mercedes S350.

Bharti Singh’s BMW

Bharti Singh is the proud owner of a BMW X7 worth ₹95.84 lakh.

Ronit Roy’s Audi

Ronit Roy is the proud owner of an Audi R8 Spyder V10 worth ₹2.30 crore.

Ram Kapoor’s Porsche

Ram Kapoor is the proud owner of a Porsche 911 Carrera S worth ₹1.82 crore.

Shweta Tiwari’s BMW

Shweta Tiwari is the proud owner of a BMW 7 series worth ₹1.38 crore.

Monalisa’s Audi

Monalisa is the proud owner of a swanky, luxurious Audi Q3.

