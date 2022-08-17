Shama Sikander looks fiery hot in these pictures. Take a lookSource: Bollywood
Shama flaunts her hot curvy bod in the gorgeous white outfitSource: Bollywood
Take lessons from Shama on how to ace the bikini lookSource: Bollywood
Shama pairs black dress with red bold lipstick and stuns in the pictureSource: Bollywood
Shama’s pink monokini has definitely got her fans’ hearts racing fasterSource: Bollywood
Shama poses for a picture in a black dress and we are in awe of her hotnessSource: Bollywood
Shama opts for pink swimwear and looks stunningSource: Bollywood
Shama makes blazers look sporty and chicSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!