Shama Sikander goes all bold and beautiful

Shama Sikander’s pictures are too hot to be missed. Have a look

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Uff so hot

Shama screams hotness in the white dress

Source: Bollywood

Black it is

Blacks and Denims never looked so good

Source: Bollywood

Hello gorgeous

Shama raises the temperature in orange outfit

Source: Bollywood

Sexy lady

Pink bikini never looked so sexy

Source: Bollywood

Fire

Looks like blacks are made for Shama

Source: Bollywood

Beach baby

She is truly a water baby

Source: Bollywood

Like a sunflower

Shama looks fresh as a sunflower in yellow

Source: Bollywood

Gorgeous

Shama stuns in monokini

Source: Bollywood

Shine on

Shama’s beautiful gown has all our hearts

Source: Bollywood

Saree Girl

Shama looks elegant in saree

Source: Bollywood

Hot bod

Shama flaunts her curves in pink monokini

Source: Bollywood

Pretty in pink

The most stunning girl in town

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Jannat Zubair’s workout and diet routine

 Find Out More