Shama Sikander's Top 10 boldest looks that set the internet on fire

Indian actress Shama Sikander has created a huge name for herself both in acting and fashion. Check her hot pictures.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

Lounging on a balcony

Shama Sikander appears utterly divine as she relaxes on a balcony.

Sizzling in Black

In another snap of the star resting on the balcony, fans get a closer look of her outfit.

Sexy in White

Opting for white this time. But Shama still manages to pull off a sexy look, regardless of what colour she wears.

Gorgeous Yellow Bikini

Shama appears gorgeous in a bright yellow bikini.

Fun in the Sun

Shama dons a green meshed bikini, keeping in with the trends.

A Sultry Vixen

Creating the perfect sultry pose, the actress looks divine in an edgy black cocktail gown

Stunning Shama

The actress continues to reveal more of her edgy style, by pairing a lacy bra with dungarees.

A Breathtaking Vision

Shama creates yet another divine image as she poses in front of a crystal-clear ocean. The actress looks glorious under the warm Sun.

Mesmerising Beauty

Shama shows off her mesmerising beauty in this photo shoot.

Impressive

She has impressed fans with her stunning, sexy looks.

Work front

In recent years, Shama hit headlines for her lead role in online web series Maaya.

