Shama Sikander's Top 10 hot looks will make you go insane

Shama Sikander's photos speak millions of her personality. Take a look at her hottest and most loved snaps from social media, which are drool-worthy.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Besharam Rang

The actress looks killer in this neon coloured bikini. She has totally gone Besharam Rang.

Million dollar smile

The actress looks like a fairy in this white coloured sheer saree. Note that smile, however.

Pool game

All you need is a pink coloured bra, wet hair to spice up your date look bu the pool.

Sensuous

The diva turned up the heat in a white jacket which she teamed up with shorts.

Oodles of oomph

We can see this snap of Shama, repeatedly as she looks sexy in a white coloured bikini.

Hottie

All we feel like screaming 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani', post seeing this hot snap of Shama in a pink bra and shorts.

Goddess

It goes without saying that the actress is totally looking like a diva in this peach coloured gown.

Off-shoulder

Black on black is totally boring. Hence, Shama wore a white shirt which was pretty revealing.

Hotness personified

Shama looks sultry as she showcases her toned figure in this maroon coloured gown that had an elongated train.

Hot

The actress set the temperature soaring in this pink bikini which was all thngs hot.

Thanks For Reading!

