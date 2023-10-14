Shark Tank India 3 newest judge Azhar Iqubal: Here's all you need to know

Shark Tank India season 3 has got a new judge. Yes, we are talking about the co-founder of India's highest-rated English news app, Inshorts, Azhar Iqubal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
Shark Tank India has a massive fan following. The third season of the show will begin soon and we have a new shark in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Azhar Iqubal is entering as the new shark in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Azhar Iqubal is an entrepreneur who made headlines by turning a Facebook page into a Rs 3,700 crore company.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He started with a Facebook page and went on to become the CEO and co-founder of India's highest-rated English news app, Inshorts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Azhar is an IIT dropout. He and his IIT classmates started with a Facebook page titled News in Shorts. News in Shorts had summaries about news in about 60 words.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Fintrackr, Azhar’s company is currently valued at Rs 3,700 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2019, Azhar launched Public, a location-based social network which has become India's largest of its kind. It has over 50 million active users.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Azhar has received Business World Young Entrepreneur Award, The Most Enterprising Brands, Leaders of Asia Award, Business World 40 under 40, Fortune India 40 under 40, Forbes India 30 under 30, and Forbes Asia 30 under 30.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Azhar shared an Instagram post recently. He expressed his feelings on joining the show as a shark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In his post, Azhar wrote, "I want to tell the youth of India that where you come from and whether you have a degree or not does not matter; what matters is whether you have hunger, discipline and focus. And if you have it in you, I am here to support you in fulfilling your entrepreneurial dream."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!