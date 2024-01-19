Shark Tank India 3: Release date, judges and everything else you need to know
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
The much-discussed business reality TV program Shark Tank India is getting ready for its third season following two prosperous seasons.
The new season seems to be even more intriguing with an expanded panel that includes 12 sharks.
The season's trailer, which revealed the start date, was just released by the creators.
The much awaited premiere of Shark Tank India Season 3 is scheduled for January 22.
The show offers viewers a prime time window to tune in for compelling business pitches and negotiations. It is scheduled to air on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m.
A number of well-known sharks from earlier seasons of Shark Tank India will be present in the next season along with some new sharks.
Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato, Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, creator of OYO and others will be seen.
The creators of this one-of-a-kind show are working hard to mentor and teach aspiring business owners, carrying on the tradition of entrepreneurial genius.
A pitcher is shown discussing the state of the market and the significance of the internet in the just released promo.
