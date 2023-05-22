Top 10 Tv stars and their famous siblings

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023

Let’s take a look at tv stars and their siblings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi Javed’s younger sister Asfi is known for her style videos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi has a sister Sheetal Joshi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jannat Zubair’s younger brother Ayaan Zubair is also an actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Along with Shehnaaz Gill her brother Shehbaz Badesha also got famous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rubina Dillaik’s sister Jyotika Dilaik is content creator on Youtube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan Gautam is expected to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TV actress Surbhi Chandna’s sister Pranavi Chandna is active on Instagram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Khan has two sisters, Arya and Aliyah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tv actor Shoaib Ibrahim has a younger sister Saba Ibrahim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nia Sharma has an elder brother Vinay Sharma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and more celebs who have an unrequited love story

 

 Find Out More