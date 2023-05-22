Top 10 Tv stars and their famous siblings
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023
Let’s take a look at tv stars and their siblings.
Urfi Javed’s younger sister Asfi is known for her style videos.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi has a sister Sheetal Joshi.
Jannat Zubair’s younger brother Ayaan Zubair is also an actor.
Along with Shehnaaz Gill her brother Shehbaz Badesha also got famous.
Rubina Dillaik’s sister Jyotika Dilaik is content creator on Youtube.
Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan Gautam is expected to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2.
TV actress Surbhi Chandna’s sister Pranavi Chandna is active on Instagram.
Sara Khan has two sisters, Arya and Aliyah.
Tv actor Shoaib Ibrahim has a younger sister Saba Ibrahim.
Nia Sharma has an elder brother Vinay Sharma.
