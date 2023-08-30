Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and other lowest paid Bigg Boss contestants who won hearts

As we wait for Bigg Boss 17, here's a list of the lowest paid contestants of the show who came out of the house with flying colours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill was the lowest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 13 but she was the star of the show. She entertained everyone and emerged as the second runner-up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asim was also one of the lowest paid contestants of Bigg Boss 13 but he too made the show worth watching. Asim emerged as the first runner-up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abdu was one of the lowest paid on Bigg Boss 16 but today everyone loves this guy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv was also one of the lowest paid on Bigg Boss 16 but he too left everyone surprised and made the show interesting. Shiv emerged as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sajid also received less amount that most of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16 but he also entertained everyone and is one of the most loved contestants of that season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cricketer Sreesanth was a part of Bigg Boss 12 but he was amongst the lowest paid. However, he was quite interesting and entertaining on the show. Sreesanth emerged as the runner-up of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arti was one of the lowest paid on season 13 but reached the finals with true personality.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paras was one of the lowest paid on Bigg Boss 13 but he was the most interesting and strong contestant. He also reached the finale of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Archana was a part of season 16 and was one of the lowest paid. However, he entertaining side won hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monalisa was the lowest paid celebrity of Bigg Boss 10 but she proved that is one of the most real contestant amongst the celebrities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
