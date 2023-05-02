TV divas' secrets to glowy, flawless skin
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill believes in putting a good moisturiser before she does her makeup.
Hina Khan likes to apply sunscreen after she has moisturised her skin.
Tejasswi Prakash believes in removing her makeup with the help of oil cleansing.
Jannat Zubair likes to keep her face clean and believes in removing the makeup before sleep.
Anushka Sen likes to put on a face mask to hydrate her skin.
Himanshi Khurana likes to eat healthy and keep herself fit to get a glowy skin.
Nia Sharma believes in a good workout to get radiant skin.
Surbhi Jyoti likes to use DIY face masks for glowy skin.
Surbhi Chandna likes to eat nuts which improves her skin.
Karishma Tanna loves to drink coconut water in the afternoon.
