Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Bharti Singh: TV stars who followed strict diets for an healthy transformation

TV stars like Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Bharti Singh and others have followed strict diets for an amazing transformation.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz shed 12 kgs in six months. She just cut off non-veg food, chocolates and ice-creams from her diet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharti Singh

Bharti practices intermittent fasting. Her first meal is at 12 pm and the last meal at 7 pm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina Khan

Hina eats a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet. She has a lot of fruits and vegetables.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nia Sharma

Like Bharti, Nia has her last food at 7 pm. She prefers dal for lunch and an omelette with veggies for dinner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Erica Fernandes

Erica doesn't eat rice or roti and has been gluten-free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi eats bhakhri, rice, veggies, chicken and fish. She kept herself away from junk food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Smriti Irani

Smriti followed a gluten-free and dairy-free diet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kashmera Shah

Kashmera made healthy food at home that helped Krushna Abhishek as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monalisa

Monalisa's diet is 70% nutrition and 30% activity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harsh Rajput

Harsh was on 80 percent protein and 20 percent carb diet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saloni Daini

Remember the little Gangubai? Saloni used the lockdown to go on a strict diet and get a perfect body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik fasts 16-20 hours a day. He works out six times a week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Disha Patani introduces boyfriend Aleksandar; here's all you need to know about him

 

 Find Out More