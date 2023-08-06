Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Bharti Singh: TV stars who followed strict diets for an healthy transformation

TV stars like Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Bharti Singh and others have followed strict diets for an amazing transformation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023
Shehnaaz shed 12 kgs in six months. She just cut off non-veg food, chocolates and ice-creams from her diet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bharti practices intermittent fasting. Her first meal is at 12 pm and the last meal at 7 pm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina eats a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet. She has a lot of fruits and vegetables.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Like Bharti, Nia has her last food at 7 pm. She prefers dal for lunch and an omelette with veggies for dinner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Erica doesn't eat rice or roti and has been gluten-free.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surbhi eats bhakhri, rice, veggies, chicken and fish. She kept herself away from junk food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Smriti followed a gluten-free and dairy-free diet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kashmera made healthy food at home that helped Krushna Abhishek as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monalisa's diet is 70% nutrition and 30% activity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harsh was on 80 percent protein and 20 percent carb diet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Remember the little Gangubai? Saloni used the lockdown to go on a strict diet and get a perfect body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rithvik fasts 16-20 hours a day. He works out six times a week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!