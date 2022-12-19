Shehnaaz never fails to impress her sea of followers with her presence.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz was seen wearing a white saree that had floral work in multicolour for the wedding of her manager Kaushal Joshi.Source: Bollywood
The diva looked sensuous like fire in this sexy ethnic dress which made her look even graceful.Source: Bollywood
The diva in a floral saree is looking all things beautiful. What do you think about the same?Source: Bollywood
The Ghani Syaani star is looking like a goddess in this six yard of white drape.Source: Bollywood
The star has given us many looks in a saree which showcases her personal fashion sense which is kickass.Source: Bollywood
You can be sure and tell this fact that Shehnaaz is one of the popular faces and fashion inspiration for the youth.Source: Bollywood
All you need is a good blouse with your six yards of grace to do all the talking.Source: Bollywood
Keep your hairstyle sleek with a center parting with kajal and mascara which will do all the talking.Source: Bollywood
The star will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisika Bhai Kisika Jaan.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!