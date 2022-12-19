Floral presence

Shehnaaz never fails to impress her sea of followers with her presence.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Wedding diaries

Shehnaaz was seen wearing a white saree that had floral work in multicolour for the wedding of her manager Kaushal Joshi.

Sensuous

The diva looked sensuous like fire in this sexy ethnic dress which made her look even graceful.

Beauty

The diva in a floral saree is looking all things beautiful. What do you think about the same?

'Ghani Syaani'

The Ghani Syaani star is looking like a goddess in this six yard of white drape.

Bookmark

The star has given us many looks in a saree which showcases her personal fashion sense which is kickass.

Successful lady

You can be sure and tell this fact that Shehnaaz is one of the popular faces and fashion inspiration for the youth.

Chic

All you need is a good blouse with your six yards of grace to do all the talking.

Glam

Keep your hairstyle sleek with a center parting with kajal and mascara which will do all the talking.

Workfront

The star will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisika Bhai Kisika Jaan.

