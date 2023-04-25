Top 10 Shehnaaz Gill pics slaying in kurtis
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill in a rose gold salwar kameez is totally looking like a Punjabi kudi.
Shehnaaz Gill is stealing the limelight in this frame as she wore a patiala suit.
A beige-coloured kurti makes Shehnaaz look hot.
Shehnaaz looks the prettiest in this Indo-western kurti. What do you think?
A kaftan is all you need with jewellery to look stunning like Shehnaaz.
A pink kurti sets the vibe right.
A pink full sleeves kurti with a heavy dupatta will make you dazzle like Shehnaaz.
Shehnaaz Gill's golden and black suit is for anyone who loves wearing black on festivities.
Shehnaaz is Eid ready in this frame.
A floral kurta set makes Shehnaaz sizzle.
