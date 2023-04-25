Top 10 Shehnaaz Gill pics slaying in kurtis

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill in a rose gold salwar kameez is totally looking like a Punjabi kudi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehnaaz Gill is stealing the limelight in this frame as she wore a patiala suit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A beige-coloured kurti makes Shehnaaz look hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehnaaz looks the prettiest in this Indo-western kurti. What do you think?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A kaftan is all you need with jewellery to look stunning like Shehnaaz.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A pink kurti sets the vibe right.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A pink full sleeves kurti with a heavy dupatta will make you dazzle like Shehnaaz.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehnaaz Gill's golden and black suit is for anyone who loves wearing black on festivities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehnaaz is Eid ready in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A floral kurta set makes Shehnaaz sizzle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Arijit Singh's birthday: Top 10 songs which will make you happy

 

 Find Out More