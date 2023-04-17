Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and more in gorgeous traditional wear
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill flashed her million-dollar smile in a red and golden suit. She arrived with Shehbaz Badeshah at the party.
Huma Qureshi decided to wear a pastel ivory white anarkali for the Iftar party.
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan with husband Ayush Sharma was seen wearing traditional at the party.
Gauahar Khan who is pregnant wore a green anarkali and posed with her husband at the party.
Palak Tiwari looked charming in a grey lehenga at the party.
Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan who is pregnant was seen at the party wearing a black burkha.
Genelia D'souza was in her ethnic best with husband Riteish Deshmukh at the party.
Nargis Fakhri arrived in style wearing traditional at the Iftar party.
Rashami Desai stunned everyone in purple and golden ethnic attire at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party.
Preity Zinta looked pretty in a bright yellow salwar kameez that had silver work.
