Shehnaaz Gill's hasta mudra benefits to note
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill in her new home was seen practicing yoga in a black sports bra.
Shehnaaz was seen sitting in a lotus pose.
In hasta mudra the ring finger is held by the middle finger of your opposite hand.
The hasta mudra yoga pose increases strength and is also called as the Gesture Of Earth.
The hasta mudra yoga pose makes you conscious of your surrounding.
Shehnaaz Gill's yoga pose is an energy flowing yoga exercise.
Shehnaaz's fans have also tried this yoga asana called hasta mudra.
Shehnaaz Gill was also seen in a meditative state which relaxes the mind.
Workwise, Shehnaaz was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Shehnaaz's hasta mudra has intrigued all her fans.
