Beauties in black

Here's looking at TV actresses who looked beautiful in black sarees.

Nikita Thakkar

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill sizzled in black shimmer saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 bash.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma raises the oomph in black saree.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan looking regal and how.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin black and gold saree is fab.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik's shiny black saree with frill blouse looks elegant.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's black shimmer saree is a must in your wardrobe.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly's black saree adds to her beauty.

