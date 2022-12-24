Shehnaaz Gill's educational qualification and career beginnings

Let's check out the educational qualifications of Shehnaaz Gill and also how she began her career in the industry.Source: Bollywood
Ever wondered what would be Shehnaaz Gill's educational qualifications and what her career has been like?
The actress rose to worldwide popularity after she participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant.
As per media reports, Shehnaaz studied at the Dalhousie Hilltop School in Dalhousie.
After completing her Secondary schooling, Shehnaaz got admitted to the Lovely Professional University. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in commerce.
Shehnaaz recalled spending her time in the canteen more than in the classroom, studying.
An avid fan of the world of the entertainment world, Shehnaaz Gill began modelling in 2015.
She began featuring in music videos which gave her fame in the North of India.
Shehnaaz Gill became a household after her stint on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13.
After her huge success with Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz has not been looking back. She is heading ahead at full steam with her career.
Shehnaaz Gill has become an icon for a lot of people. From singing, acting to comedy and whatnot, Shehnaaz can do everything.
