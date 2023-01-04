Shehnaaz Gill's most enchanting looks till date

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the finest stars who knows to give fashion inspiration in both Indian and western outfits. Take a look at all her glamorous photos.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Chikankari kurti

We are in love with the peach-coloured Chikankari kurti that Shehnaaz wore. She teamed up the same with a white coloured dupatta and earrings.

Pink kurti set

Shehnaaz looks super cute in traditionals. She was seen carrying off a pink suit that had a lot of embroidery work.

Black suit

If you like wearing black for festivals and social gatherings then Shehnaaz's black suit will serve you inspiration.

Boldness

This snap of the star made everyone go crazy. She was seen wearing bold lipstick, keeping her hair open and giving a bold look.

Strikingly pretty

Shehnaaz looked beautiful in a Manish Malhotra saree which made her fans drool over her.

Looks like Katrina

The actress is often called Punjab's Katrina Kaif. We agree, as here in a Kanjivaram saree she is looking no less than the Bollywood star.

Desi look

Sana looked cute in a pink-coloured salwar kameez which she teamed up with beautiful earrings and a nose ring.

Mini dress

The actress was seen wearing a little black dress that had designer detailing on the shoulder.

Blazer look

Shehnaaz was seen teaming up a black blazer with a deep neckline. She let her red lips do all the talking.

All things red

It looks like Shehnaaz's favourite colour is red and she totally looks like a boss babe in the same.

