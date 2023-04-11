Shehnaaz Gill's skincare regime revealed

Shehnaaz Gill likes to eat homemade food to get good skin.

Shehnaaz Gill stays away from junk food totally.

Shehnaaz had reduced 12 kg which helped her skin glow.

Shehnaaz looks less aged and has glowing skin as she uses Vitamin C.

Shehnaaz uses Salicylic acid in her skin care regime.

The actress, in an Instagram post, had revealed how Salicylic acid changed the way her skin looked.

Shehnaaz uses collagen boosters reportedly for her skin.

Shehnaaz likes to drink water which gives her glowy skin.

She stole hearts with her charm in Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

