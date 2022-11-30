Shehnaaz is one of the household names in the country. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13.Source: Bollywood
Back when Shehnaaz Gill was a part of Bigg Boss 13, she was a chubby girl. Fans loved her then as well.Source: Bollywood
But with her transformation, Shehnaaz is setting the screens on fire.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz revealed she would have haldi water and now, see also puts apple cider vinegar in it.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz swears by sprouts, dosas or paranthas. It keeps your stomach full and is super healthy.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz doesn't like going to the gym and instead prefers ghar ka khana.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz revealed cutting down on non-veg, chocolates and ice-creams.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz revealed having same things for lunch and breakfast and stopped including a lot of variety in her meals.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz have controlled the proportions of her food instead of excessive diet and exercise.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz says diet is a mind game. She put a stop on ghee and butter in her food.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!