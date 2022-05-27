Here's looking at enormous salaries charged by stars to judge TV shows.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan reportedly charged Rs 20 crore per episode to host Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan's per-episode fees to host Kaun Banega Crorepati is said to be Rs 3 to 4 crore.Source: Bollywood
Rohit Shetty reportedly charges Rs 49 to 50 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi.Source: Bollywood
Neha Kakkar reportedly charged Rs 5 lakh per episode to judge Indian Idol 12.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa Shetty reportedly charged Rs 18 to 20 lakh per episode to judge Super Dancer 4.Source: Bollywood
The singer-judge reportedly charged about Rs 4 lakh per episode of Indian Idol 12.Source: Bollywood
