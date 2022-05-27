TV judges and their humongous salaries

Here's looking at enormous salaries charged by stars to judge TV shows.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan reportedly charged Rs 20 crore per episode to host Bigg Boss.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's per-episode fees to host Kaun Banega Crorepati is said to be Rs 3 to 4 crore.

Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty reportedly charges Rs 49 to 50 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar reportedly charged Rs 5 lakh per episode to judge Indian Idol 12.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty reportedly charged Rs 18 to 20 lakh per episode to judge Super Dancer 4.

Himesh Reshammiya

The singer-judge reportedly charged about Rs 4 lakh per episode of Indian Idol 12.

