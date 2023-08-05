Shiv Thakare-Daisy Shah, Shivangi Joshi-Jannat Zubair: TV BFFs who define true friendship

As we celebrate Friendship Day, here are TV celebrities and their BFFs who make us believe in true friendship.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

Shivangi Joshi-Jannat Zubair

Shivangi and Jannat became friends since they did Khatron Ke Khiladi. The two are often seen hanging out together.

Daisy Shah-Shiv Thakare

Daisy and Shiv are the newest BFF pairs and they look cute together.

Sanaya Irani-Drashti Dhami

Sanaya and Drashti have been best friends since a long time now.

Ankita Lokhande-Rashami Desai

Ankita and Rashami's friendship has been strong for a long time now.

Munmun Dutta-Debina Bonnerjee

Munmun and Debina have been each other's support system since a long time.

Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy

Arjun, Nia and Mouni are the BFF trio.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Ulka Gupta

Sumbul and Ulka are another cutest BFF pair of telly land.

Shraddha Arya-Anjum Fakih

The on-screen sister have become the real life BFFs.

Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi

The best boy gang is here and they never fail to give us major #BFFGoals.

Nyrra Banerjee-Nishant Malkani

Nyrra and Nishant have been close to each other since a long time now.

Ayesha Singh-Yogendra Vikram Singh

Ayesha and Yogendra met on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

