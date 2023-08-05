Shiv Thakare-Daisy Shah, Shivangi Joshi-Jannat Zubair: TV BFFs who define true friendship

As we celebrate Friendship Day, here are TV celebrities and their BFFs who make us believe in true friendship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023
Shivangi and Jannat became friends since they did Khatron Ke Khiladi. The two are often seen hanging out together.
Daisy and Shiv are the newest BFF pairs and they look cute together.
Sanaya and Drashti have been best friends since a long time now.
Ankita and Rashami's friendship has been strong for a long time now.
Munmun and Debina have been each other's support system since a long time.
Arjun, Nia and Mouni are the BFF trio.
Sumbul and Ulka are another cutest BFF pair of telly land.
The on-screen sister have become the real life BFFs.
The best boy gang is here and they never fail to give us major #BFFGoals.
Nyrra and Nishant have been close to each other since a long time now.
Ayesha and Yogendra met on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
