Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan cheer Abdu Rozik's new song Baarish; fans gush over Mandali family pics

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Mandali Rocks

Fans of BB 16 Mandali were happy to see the support for Abdu Rozik's new song Baarish

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul and Abdu

Just how adorable do Sumbul Touqeer and Abdu Rozik look here

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manya Singh

Former Miss India Manya Singh was there too

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare made sure that he was there for Abdu Rozik

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer wore a lovely dove grey silk dress for this event

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik told the paps that his girlfriend is back home in a funny manner

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

ShibDu Rocks

The duo of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik have permanent place in fans' hearts

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parivaar

Fans are gushing over the family pics of Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and Sumbul Touqeer

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Thakare and Sumbul

Fans will remember that Sumbul Touqeer threw a party for Shiv before KKK13

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bro Sajid

Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik have become lifelong brothers after the show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manya and Abdu

Manya Singh and Abdu Rozik were good friends from Bigg Boss 16

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 cold wars of Bollywood celebs that can never be forgotten

 

 Find Out More