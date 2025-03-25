Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan or Shweta Tiwari; who is the richest TV actress? A look at their net worth
Janhvi Sharma
| Mar 25, 2025
Shivangi Joshi played the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is said to have a net worth of Rs 37 crores.
Many television actresses have managed to win hearts with their characters in the show. These divas earned a lot of praise on social media. A look at their net worth.
Shweta Tiwari gained popularity from Kasauti Zindagi Ke and has become a household name. If reports are to be believed, her net worth is said to be around Rs 81 crore.
Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya played the role of Preeta and her net worth is around Rs 44 crore.
Hina Khan played the character of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As per ABP News, Hina's net worth is estimated at Rs 82 crore.
Nia Sharma started her career with Jamai Raja and Ek Hazaaroon Mein Meri Behna Hai. Her net worth is around Rs 70-75 crores.
Jennifer Winget made her TV debut with Shaka Laka Boom Boom and rose to fame with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Beyhadh and her net worth is around Rs 80-85 crores.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's net worth is around Rs 40 crores and she rose to fame with Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
