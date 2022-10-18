Regardless if you believe in them or not, astrology is big with many in our country, including more than a few of our TV actors. For those who swear by zodiac signs and are huge TV buffs, here are the star symbols of your favourite Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors and what they mean…Source: Bollywood
Shivangi Joshi is a Taurus. She can overcome tough obstacles and is compatible with most others.Source: Bollywood
Mohsin Khan is a Scorpio. He’s independent, determined and secretive.Source: Bollywood
Pranali Rathod is a Libra. She’s sociable, balanced and artistic, but a bit indecisive and detached.Source: Bollywood
Like Shivangi, Harshad Chopda also bears the zodiac sign, Taurus, and hence, shares the same traits.Source: Bollywood
Like Pranali, Hina Khan also belongs to the zodiac sign Libra, and hence, shares the same traits.Source: Bollywood
Karan Mehra is a Virgo. He’s giving, modest, hardworking, honest, reliable, but could be judgmental.Source: Bollywood
Parul Chauhan is a Pisces. She’s romantic, affectionate, kind, but can be quite clueless and a tad shy.Source: Bollywood
Sachin Tyagi is a Saggitarius. He’s graceful, wise and optimisticSource: Bollywood
Rohan Mehra is an Aeries. He’s courageous, passionate, confident, determined, honest, ambitious.Source: Bollywood
