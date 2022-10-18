Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors zodiac signs

Regardless if you believe in them or not, astrology is big with many in our country, including more than a few of our TV actors. For those who swear by zodiac signs and are huge TV buffs, here are the star symbols of your favourite Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors and what they mean…

Russel D'Silva

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is a Taurus. She can overcome tough obstacles and is compatible with most others.

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan is a Scorpio. He’s independent, determined and secretive.

Pranali Rathod

Pranali Rathod is a Libra. She’s sociable, balanced and artistic, but a bit indecisive and detached.

Harshad Chopda

Like Shivangi, Harshad Chopda also bears the zodiac sign, Taurus, and hence, shares the same traits.

Hina Khan

Like Pranali, Hina Khan also belongs to the zodiac sign Libra, and hence, shares the same traits.

Karan Mehra

Karan Mehra is a Virgo. He’s giving, modest, hardworking, honest, reliable, but could be judgmental.

Parul Chauhan

Parul Chauhan is a Pisces. She’s romantic, affectionate, kind, but can be quite clueless and a tad shy.

Sachin Tyagi

Sachin Tyagi is a Saggitarius. He’s graceful, wise and optimistic

Rohan Mehra

Rohan Mehra is an Aeries. He’s courageous, passionate, confident, determined, honest, ambitious.

