Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan, Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna and more TV couples who are unforgettable
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2023
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Naira and Kartik of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gave us couple goals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are the favourite pair of 2023 all thanks to their commendable chemistry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tulsi Virani aka Smriti Irani and Mihir Virani aka Amar Upadhyay's love story formed the core of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The love story of Anurag and Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay is about loss and sacrifices and love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dr Riddhima Gupta aka Jennifer Winget and Dr Armaan Malik aka Karan Singh Grover from Dil Mill Gaye was the favourite pair of all 90's kids.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jodi who gave a whole new definition to love with their innocence was Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundra from Kitani Mohabbat Hai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti also gave couple goals from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon serial.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput from Pavitra Rishta was an adorable pair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshara Singhania and Naitik Singhania from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had great chemistry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The most fancied jodi was Drashti Dhami and Gurmeet Choudhary from Geet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are some unforgettable couples of the small screen who have an elite place in our hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are some TV couples who made a unique mark on our souls.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and more: Top 10 awkward and embarrassing pics of celebs that will make you go LOL
Find Out More