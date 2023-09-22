Shivangi-Mohsin, Shaheer-Erica and more iconic TV jodis we want back on screen

Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari recently announced that they are collaborating for a new project. With this news, here are iconic TV jodis we want to see again on-screens.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Mihir and Tulsi have always been special. We would love to see Ronit Roy and Smriti Irani back on-screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
YRKKH's iconic jodi of Kartik and Naira are still loved. Who doesn't want to see them back on-screens?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaheer and Erica are loved as Dev and Sonakshi. We definitely want this jodi back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaheer and Rhea created magic on-screens as Abir and Mishti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The new Anurag and Prerna looked amazing on-screen and we want them back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Miley Jab Hum Tum's Samrat and Gunjan would be a treat to watch on-screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
YRKKH's Akshara and Naitik's innocent love story still rules. This jodi should collaborate again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni and Arjun are BFFs. They have done Naagin together and their chemistry won hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kkavyanjali was a beautiful love story. Eijaz and Anita made us fall in love with them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sasural Genda Phool's Ishaan and Suhana were the cutest. We wish they come back soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The original Ram and Priya made for an amazing pair. They did another as well but we cannot get over their chemistry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
