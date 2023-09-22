Shivangi-Mohsin, Shaheer-Erica and more iconic TV jodis we want back on screen

Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari recently announced that they are collaborating for a new project. With this news, here are iconic TV jodis we want to see again on-screens.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Ronit Roy-Shweta Tiwari's new project

Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari recently announced a new project. They were loved as Prerna and Bajaj from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. With their collaboration, here are TV jodis we want to see again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ronit Roy and Smriti Irani

Mihir and Tulsi have always been special. We would love to see Ronit Roy and Smriti Irani back on-screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan

YRKKH's iconic jodi of Kartik and Naira are still loved. Who doesn't want to see them back on-screens?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes

Shaheer and Erica are loved as Dev and Sonakshi. We definitely want this jodi back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma

Shaheer and Rhea created magic on-screens as Abir and Mishti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes

The new Anurag and Prerna looked amazing on-screen and we want them back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani

Miley Jab Hum Tum's Samrat and Gunjan would be a treat to watch on-screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina Khan and Karan Mehra

YRKKH's Akshara and Naitik's innocent love story still rules. This jodi should collaborate again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani

Mouni and Arjun are BFFs. They have done Naagin together and their chemistry won hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anita Hassanandani and Eijaz Khan

Kkavyanjali was a beautiful love story. Eijaz and Anita made us fall in love with them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ragini Khanna and Jay Soni

Sasural Genda Phool's Ishaan and Suhana were the cutest. We wish they come back soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar

The original Ram and Priya made for an amazing pair. They did another as well but we cannot get over their chemistry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa Top 8 upcoming twists: Anuj is devastated, Anu takes a strong stand

 

 Find Out More