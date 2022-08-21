Hola TV viewers, we are here with a list of gorgeous TV beauties who are into luxe and own stunning luxury cars. From Shivangi Joshi to Shraddha Arya and more, check out the list.Source: Bollywood
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 beauty Shivangi Joshi already has Audi Q7. She also bought a Jaguar XE.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai already owns Audi Q5 and recently also bought Range Rover. Rashami loves luxury cars.Source: Bollywood
Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur gifted herself a luxury car on her 18th birthday. Ashnoor bought a swanky BMW on her own.Source: Bollywood
Bollywood debutante Avneet Kaur reportedly owns a Skoda and a Hyundai Creta. She also bought a Range Rover for herself.Source: Bollywood
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star Anushka Sen who is soon going to take over South Korean entertainment world bought herself a Swanky BMW sport car.Source: Bollywood
Sirf Tum actress Eisha Singh bought herself a Mercedes GLE on her 21st birthday. Eisha was previously seen in Ishq Subhan Allah, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.Source: Bollywood
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 beauty Jannat Zubair has bought herself a swanky new Jaguar in white. She loves to flaunt her luxe car in pictures.Source: Bollywood
Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya owns a silver Mercedes Benz E Class. Shraddha also loves to flaunt her car in pics.Source: Bollywood
