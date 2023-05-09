Shivangi Joshi leaves fans swooning in ruffled dress with sequins

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023

Shivangi Joshi has dropped some stunning pics in a dress with a green tone. The ruffled outfit made her look like a lovely mermaid

Shivangi Joshi wore this dress from the label Geisha Designs

Shivangi wore the dress with discreet earrings and silver heels

The highlight of the dress were the ruffles. They went all the way to her neck

Shivangi Joshi's look was a perfect hundred as per Randeep Rai

Randeep Rai are Shivangi are rumoured to be dating

Fans of Shivangi Joshi are happily waiting for her new project on Sony TV

Shivangi Joshi is working on her first project with Ekta Kapoor

Shivangi Joshi has been paired with Kushal Tandon. The shoot has started

Girls take note of the soft dewy makeup worn by Shivangi Joshi. It is great for summers

