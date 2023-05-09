Shivangi Joshi leaves fans swooning in ruffled dress with sequins
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023
Shivangi Joshi has dropped some stunning pics in a dress with a green tone. The ruffled outfit made her look like a lovely mermaid
Shivangi Joshi wore this dress from the label Geisha Designs
Shivangi wore the dress with discreet earrings and silver heels
The highlight of the dress were the ruffles. They went all the way to her neck
Shivangi Joshi's look was a perfect hundred as per Randeep Rai
Randeep Rai are Shivangi are rumoured to be dating
Fans of Shivangi Joshi are happily waiting for her new project on Sony TV
Shivangi Joshi is working on her first project with Ekta Kapoor
Shivangi Joshi has been paired with Kushal Tandon. The shoot has started
Girls take note of the soft dewy makeup worn by Shivangi Joshi. It is great for summers
