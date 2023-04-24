TV actresses most embarrassing oops moments
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2023
Shivangi Joshi had once faced an oops moment when she had to adjust her dress.
Tejasswi Prakash had once faced an oops moment when she wore a revealing dress and had put her hands on her chest.
Jannat Zubair once wore a grey co-ord dress which was blunging below the torso and gave rise to an obscene look according to trollers.
The dress drape of Erica Fernandes once fell and she had a terrible oops moment.
Gauahar Khan's outfit tore on the stage when she was doing a ramp walk.
Kamya Panjabi's undergarments were once seen when she wore a low waist jeans.
Rakhi Sawant's underwear was once seen when she wore a short dress.
Payal Rohatgi's underboob was seen once when she wore a brown dress.
Rubina Dilaik had once narrowly escaped an oops moment when her dress flew in the air.
Hina Khan had once suffered an oops moment when in an off-shoulder black dress, her bra became visible from the back. The outfit did not fit her well reportedly.
