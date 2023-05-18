Top 12 TV Stars whose family members are also hit with fans
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan is supposed to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is a photographer and actor
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha is a singer and actor. He is making inroads in Punjabi music
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sheezan M Khan's two sisters Shafaq and Falaq are well-known TV actresses
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
FotoJet - 2023-05-17T210342.351
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Charu Asopa's brother Chintan is a vlogger on YouTube
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita Lokhande is very proud of her cousin sister Ashita Sahu
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv Thakare's sister Manisha is loved by his fans as much as his mother
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surbhi Chandna's sister Pranavi is her BFF and also manager
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nia Sharma and her bro Vinay Sharma are very close. He is an entrepreneur
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika is a digital content creator
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba runs a very successful YouTube channel
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi's sister Sheetal is as pretty as her
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who'll make you go, 'Teri bindiya re, aaye haaye'
Find Out More