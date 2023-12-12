Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar and more: Top 9 TV couples who proved love is beyond religion
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. In the year 2018, they exchanged their wedding vows.
Bigg Boss 13 star Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with Shanwaz Shaikh, her gym trainer. She was massively trolled for the same but love is above all.
Chhavi Mittal is married to Mohit Hussein. He is co-founder of a digital production house. They tied the knot in the year 2004.
Vivian Dsena found love in Nouran Aly and they tied the knot in the year 2022. The actor even converted to Islam.
Aashka Goradia is married to Brent Goble since 2017. They had a Christian as well as a Hindu wedding.
Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are Mr and Mrs. It was in 2020 that got married and they have a beautiful daughter together.
TV actress Aamna Sharif is married to producer Amit Kapoor. Their wedding was a star-studded event.
Kishwer Merchant is a Muslim and is married to Suyyash Rai who is a Muslim. They make for the sweetest and cutest couples of TV industry.
Iqbal Khan and Sneha Chhabra are married since 2007. Despite the inter faith marriage, they are the among the happiest couples.
Sanaya Irani belongs to a Parsi family while Mohit Sehgal is a Hindu. But they make for a lovely pair.
