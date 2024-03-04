Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar and other Top 10 TV couples who proved love is bigger than religion

Janhvi Sharma

Mar 04, 2024

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and got married in 2018.

Iqbal Khan and Sneha Chhabra are married since 2007.

Sanaya Irani got married to her co-star Mohit Sehgal.

Chhavi Mittal is married to Mohit Hussein who is a co-founder of a digital production house.

Kishwer Merchant is married to Suyyash Rai.

Aashka Goradia is married to Brent Goble.

Vivian Dsena tied the knot and even converted to Islam.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got married in 2020.

TV actress Aamna Sharif is married to producer Amit Kapoor.

Bigg Boss 13 star Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with Shanwaz Shaikh, her gym trainer. She was massively trolled for the same but love is above all.

