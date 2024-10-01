Shocking Exits: Palak Sidhwani and other actors who left TMKOC under controversy

Janhvi Sharma Source: Instagram | Oct 01, 2024

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on the TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shailesh Lodha, Palak Sindhwani and more TMKOC actors who left the show suddenly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here's why these actors left the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palak Sindhwani who played Sonu in the show stated that she experienced mental harassment while on set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri left the show due to issues related to behaviour and finances with the production team.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priya Ahuja, who played Rita Reporter, left the show in 2024 because her character had little development.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shailesh Lodha who played Taarak Mehta in the show left the show after getting ill-treated by producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gurucharan Singh who played the character of Roshan Sodhi departed from the show due to payment disputes.

Source: Instagram

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi left the show and accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment.

Source: Instagram

Neha Mehta known for playing Anjali Mehta in TMKOC left the show because of payment problems.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 Bollywood films that are remakes of hit Korean movies to stream on OTT

 

 Find Out More