Shocking Exits: Palak Sidhwani and other actors who left TMKOC under controversy
Janhvi Sharma
| Oct 01, 2024
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on the TV.
Shailesh Lodha, Palak Sindhwani and more TMKOC actors who left the show suddenly.
Here's why these actors left the show.
Palak Sindhwani who played Sonu in the show stated that she experienced mental harassment while on set.
Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri left the show due to issues related to behaviour and finances with the production team.
Priya Ahuja, who played Rita Reporter, left the show in 2024 because her character had little development.
Shailesh Lodha who played Taarak Mehta in the show left the show after getting ill-treated by producer Asit Kumarr Modi.
Gurucharan Singh who played the character of Roshan Sodhi departed from the show due to payment disputes.
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi left the show and accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment.
Neha Mehta known for playing Anjali Mehta in TMKOC left the show because of payment problems.
