Shocking! Fahmaan Khan's Dharam Patnii, Niti Taylor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Chashni and other TV shows to go off air soon [View List]
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023
Fahmaan Khan's Dharam Patnii is apparently ending on June 9. The marriage drama failed to strike a chord
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan fans have mixed reactions on Dharam Patnii reportedly end by June 2023
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Agnisakshi on Colors is also ending soon. The show's promo was also lacklustre
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Baba Dastaan E Kabul will also shut shop for new show Vanshaj which is adapted from Succession
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 did not even run for a couple of months
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Niti Taylor said she was shocked when she heard that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 new season was ending
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Namik Paul and Tanisha Mehta's Lag Jaa Gale is also ending. The show had a very slow start
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chashni is also going to end by May 2023. This is a huge disappointment for Sandiip Sikcand
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Ketan Rao said that he is not disheartened with Chashni's end as he gave his hundred percent
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Naagin 6 which has Tejasswi Prakash in the lead will also end in the coming month
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 10 TV Actors from rich homes: From Neil Bhatt to Randeep Rai, here is a lowdown
Find Out More