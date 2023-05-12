Shocking! Fahmaan Khan's Dharam Patnii, Niti Taylor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Chashni and other TV shows to go off air soon [View List]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023

Fahmaan Khan's Dharam Patnii is apparently ending on June 9. The marriage drama failed to strike a chord

Fahmaan Khan fans have mixed reactions on Dharam Patnii reportedly end by June 2023

Agnisakshi on Colors is also ending soon. The show's promo was also lacklustre

Ali Baba Dastaan E Kabul will also shut shop for new show Vanshaj which is adapted from Succession

Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 did not even run for a couple of months

Niti Taylor said she was shocked when she heard that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 new season was ending

Namik Paul and Tanisha Mehta's Lag Jaa Gale is also ending. The show had a very slow start

Chashni is also going to end by May 2023. This is a huge disappointment for Sandiip Sikcand

Sai Ketan Rao said that he is not disheartened with Chashni's end as he gave his hundred percent

It seems Naagin 6 which has Tejasswi Prakash in the lead will also end in the coming month

