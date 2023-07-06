Shweta Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande, Surbhi Jyoti and other TV divas whose bejewelled looks are true inspiration

Upgrade your jewellery box with some inspiration from these TV divasSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tina Datta looked great in this white Rajasthani bride ensemble. This was for her show Hum Rahe Na Rahe HumSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pavitra Rishta actress can wear tons of jewellery but never look like she is overwhelmed with itSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Surbhi Jyoti looks no less than a princess when she wears jewellery like nose rings, paasha and allSource: Bollywoodlife.com
All her shoots where she is decked in jewels are loved by her fansSource: Bollywoodlife.com
When it comes to jewels, Pavitra Punia is the queen of inspirationSource: Bollywoodlife.com
From statement silver pieces to polkis, she can wear anything with panacheSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Pavitra Punia also designs her own jewellery pieces. We are sure many did like to buy them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears her bling like a true diva. We can see her rock the desi girl avatar in this picture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari does full justice to the delicate diamond and emerald set here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dressed in red, Nimrit looks like a gorgeous bride. Our eyes are on the statement necklace and maang tikka donned by her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Barsaatein actress looks lovely with those huge modern chandelier earrings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
