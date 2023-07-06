Shweta Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande, Surbhi Jyoti and other TV divas whose bejewelled looks are true inspiration

Urmimala Banerjee

Jul 06, 2023

TV's bling babes

Upgrade your jewellery box with some inspiration from these TV divas

Tina Datta

Tina Datta looked great in this white Rajasthani bride ensemble. This was for her show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum

Ankita Lokhande

The Pavitra Rishta actress can wear tons of jewellery but never look like she is overwhelmed with it

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti looks no less than a princess when she wears jewellery like nose rings, paasha and all

Surbhi Jyoti stuns

All her shoots where she is decked in jewels are loved by her fans

Pavitra Punia

When it comes to jewels, Pavitra Punia is the queen of inspiration

Pavitra's style

From statement silver pieces to polkis, she can wear anything with panache

Creative idea

Pavitra Punia also designs her own jewellery pieces. We are sure many did like to buy them.

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears her bling like a true diva. We can see her rock the desi girl avatar in this picture.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari does full justice to the delicate diamond and emerald set here.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Dressed in red, Nimrit looks like a gorgeous bride. Our eyes are on the statement necklace and maang tikka donned by her.

Shivangi Joshi

The Barsaatein actress looks lovely with those huge modern chandelier earrings.

