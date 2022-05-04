Trolls are faceless bots who don’t think twice before ruining someone’s day. These trolls would even call out celebs, especially women, for even smiling in the pictures that they share on Instagram handles. However, our beauties from the TV world are SAVAGE AF! And they sure know how to give back to the anonymous trolling online. Here’s a dekko at the Savage Queens of TVSource: Bollywood
Shweta Tiwari has been trolled for being a working mom for her previous relationships and her Instagram posts. But the Mere Dad Ki Dulhann actress knows how to give it back to them.
Nia Sharma is usually unfazed by the opinions of the people. She was trolled for making headlines very often. She is also trolled for her sexy outfits, but Nia doesn't give a damn.
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rubina Dilaik has been fat-shamed online. However, she gave it back to all those asking them to unfollow if they only like her for her appearance.
From language to her outfits and her opinions, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi has been trolled for random reasons. But Divyanka is not the one to keep quiet. She is quite savage.
Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the youngest actress in the lot. She savagely slammed a troll who asked her why she was obsessed with her co-stars. She asked the troll to simple 'close eyes'.
Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame has been brutally trolled online. The actress, however, ignores them all. But there have been times when she has clapped back at her haters.
TV DIVA Hina Khan is one savage queen. She has not just given it back to the trolls but also to her detractors in the industry itself.
Debina Bonnerjee has been trolled online a lot as well. She was trolled for wearing heels while pregnant while it was just for a photoshoot. Debina was also trolled for holding her newborn with just one hand.
