Shweta Tiwari looks to be ageing in reverse and while it the effect looks amazing, the hard work and discipline behind it also needs to be lauded. Check out how the actress maintains herself through this strict diet and workout regime.
Shweta Tiwari works out daily or at least tries to get in some form of exercise if she's really busy.
Rather than focusing on a ripped body, she believes in a balanced, functional daily workout.
Cardio and weight training includes most of her workout stuff.
In fact, Shweta claims to also walk or jog around her home to get in some sort of exercise.
When it comes to food intake, Shweta Tiwari doesn't budge from eating healthy.
She's so health conscious, that she lost 10 kg of her post-pregnancy weight in no time.
Her diet comprises a balanced mix of carbs and proteins.
Shweta Tiwari also emphasizes on the importance of including cheat meals in-between.
So, there you have it: Some of the vital secrets of Shweta Tiwari's workout and diet revealed.
