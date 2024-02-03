Shweta Tiwari is the queen of desi looks; Check out her best Indian ethnic wear for wedding season
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
A black sheer designer drape is best for reception parties.
A dark sheer saree will always grab attention of the onlookers.
Shweta Tiwari doesn't look her age at all.
An Anarkali suit goes a long way.
Here's an outfit for some Haldi look inspiration.
A designer outfit in peach will give you all princessy feel.
A sequinned black saree to set hearts on fire.
A purple suit for royalty vibes.
Here's another saree drape with a layered border.
Some more designer saree to make you the DIVA.
A red saree never disappoints.
This powder blue saree looks so stunning on Shweta.
