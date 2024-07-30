Shweta Tiwari to Rupali Ganguli: Top 8 TV actresses whose fashion sense is on point

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2024

Rubina Dilaik: Rubina is renowned for her effortlessly stylish and colorful appearances.

Divyanka Tripathi: Divyanka emphasizes sophistication and elegance with her mix of traditional and modern attire.

Rupali Ganguli: Rupali has a subtle and polished style that is shown in her basic yet elegant clothing.

Shweta Tiwari: Known for her ability to blend grace with modern style, Shweta is frequently spotted wearing beautiful clothes.

Mouni Roy: Mouni is notable for her audacious and glitzy fashion choices, frequently showcasing attention-grabbing ensembles.

Erica Fernandes: With her own sense of style, Erica consistently sets trends in fashion by showcasing an eclectic blend of glitzy and elegant styles.

Jennifer Winget: Jennifer has a sophisticated and exquisite sense of style, frequently dressing in sophisticated yet modern looks.

Hina Khan: Well-known for her stylish and up-to-date attire, Hina skillfully combines contemporary and classic looks.

